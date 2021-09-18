BakeryToken (BAKE) Price Tops $2.04

BakeryToken (CURRENCY:BAKE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. One BakeryToken coin can now be bought for $2.04 or 0.00004225 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. BakeryToken has a market cap of $394.07 million and $63.70 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00072092 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00121679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00174282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002819 BTC.

BakeryToken Coin Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a coin. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,803 coins and its circulating supply is 193,529,499 coins. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap . The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org . BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@BakerySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance. “

