bAlpha 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $225,029.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $225,029.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.90 or 0.00120286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00132082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

