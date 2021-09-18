Banano Market Capitalization Tops $13.10 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and $260,923.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Banano has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00070912 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00119838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00175074 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,241 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,063,996 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

