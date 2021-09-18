Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 227,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 279,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,044,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 900,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,445. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BSMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

