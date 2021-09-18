Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.10 Million

Brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to report $124.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.50 million and the lowest is $123.58 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $84.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $485.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $484.79 million to $486.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $578.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.67 million to $594.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million.

BAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

BAND opened at $103.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.88. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

