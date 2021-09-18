Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of analysts have commented on BKRIY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. WH Ireland upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

