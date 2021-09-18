Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 15,283 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1,376.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,465,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $633,909,000 after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.42. 7,947,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.92. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $111.74 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $247.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

