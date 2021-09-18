Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 508 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $420.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,534,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.15. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The firm has a market cap of $396.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,938 shares of company stock worth $42,943,909. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

