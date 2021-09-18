Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,750,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.29. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

