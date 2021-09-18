Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,158 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for approximately 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Moderna were worth $14,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $3,844,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,098,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,000 shares of company stock worth $114,440,020 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $10.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $430.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,536,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,800,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.64 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.