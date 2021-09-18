Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.68. 25,608,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,737,947. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average of $156.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $471.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

