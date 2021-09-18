Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,997,000 after purchasing an additional 130,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,845,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.27 and its 200-day moving average is $367.60. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.09.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

