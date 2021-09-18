Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.79.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $589.35. 4,145,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $545.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $615.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

