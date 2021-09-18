Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $135.18. 5,852,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,782. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

