Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $459.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,515. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $469.77. The company has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

