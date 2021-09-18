Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $18.15 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.67. 7,103,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,933. The firm has a market cap of $354.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

