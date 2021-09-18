Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.53 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $6.87 on Friday, reaching $608.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,099. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $300.70 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $609.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.35.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.