Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.75 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

NYSE:EL traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.88. 1,663,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,872. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $347.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

