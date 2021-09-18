Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.84 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,368,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.59. 6,721,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

