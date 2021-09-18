Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,405 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 17,074 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 330,930 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,214 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 132,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 36,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,046,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,359. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $224.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

