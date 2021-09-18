Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $6.39 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,957,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,746,000 after purchasing an additional 155,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,978,000 after purchasing an additional 256,965 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,344,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,250,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,862. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

