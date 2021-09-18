Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,704,000 after purchasing an additional 598,884 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,108,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,801,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,495. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

