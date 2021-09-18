Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after buying an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of 3M by 37.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,845,000 after buying an additional 584,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 283.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 786,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,505,000 after buying an additional 581,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

3M stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.49. 10,719,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.63 and its 200-day moving average is $196.27. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.