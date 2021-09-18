Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $47,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.23. 5,633,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

