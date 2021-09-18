Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $15,838,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11,921.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,354,000 after purchasing an additional 351,100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $19,199,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 860,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,512,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,409. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $317.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.