Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after buying an additional 814,445 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,560,000 after acquiring an additional 257,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,267,000 after acquiring an additional 230,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $108.45. The company had a trading volume of 808,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,544. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average is $108.49. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

