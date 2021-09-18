Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 25,534 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,534 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $673,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,899,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

