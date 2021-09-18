Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 37,022 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,022 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 50.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Plug Power by 9.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 45.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist reduced their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $26.47. 23,850,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,602,201. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

