Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 8,016 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.5% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $244,871,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.47. 10,039,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,526,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $333.39 billion, a PE ratio of 300.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.