Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,429 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.95.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $36.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $596.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $545.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $412.80 and a one year high of $609.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

