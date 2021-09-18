Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 327 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU stock traded down $11.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $561.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,460. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $540.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $153.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

