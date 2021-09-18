Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,716 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,555 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Adobe by 558.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Adobe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,636 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.62.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $10.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $654.48. 3,552,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $311.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

