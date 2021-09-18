Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,897 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $58.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,829.27. 3,001,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,814. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,778.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,478.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

