Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 798 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,835,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,135. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.57 and a 200 day moving average of $193.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

