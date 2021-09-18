Bao Finance (BAO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $346,035.00

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $13.13 million and approximately $346,035.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00072736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00121367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00174533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.55 or 0.07112690 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,852.43 or 0.99649980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.39 or 0.00871277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002652 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

