Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Barnes Group worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

