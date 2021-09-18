Base Protocol (BASE) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00004712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $793,100.33 and approximately $75,942.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00131021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046949 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 447,309 coins and its circulating supply is 351,803 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

