Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Cap Achieves $1.11 Billion

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $215.39 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00058441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00130705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,348,708 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

