BASIC (BASIC) One Day Volume Hits $24.69 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $82.23 million and $24.69 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BASIC has traded up 101.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00137135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00046948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.