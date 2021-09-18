Basid Coin (BASID) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.70 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 63.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $14.04 million and $1.70 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00130878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00047018 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,335,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

