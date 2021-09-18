BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Update

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the August 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in BCE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81. BCE has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.11%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.