Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $1.21 million and $4,098.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00021638 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001201 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

