Beam (BEAM) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market cap of $67.45 million and $8.25 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001435 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004892 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 97,064,920 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

