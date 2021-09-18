Bean Cash (BITB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $130.00

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $130.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,354,335,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.