BeatzCoin (BTZC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $186.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00055665 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

