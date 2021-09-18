bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.87

Shares of bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.87 and traded as high as $7.80. bebe stores shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 376 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is a positive change from bebe stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

