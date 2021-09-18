Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $79.81 million and $3.84 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,108.48 or 0.02313306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00142054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.21 or 0.00511739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00019038 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00042677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

