Beer Money (BEER) Price Up 11% This Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Beer Money has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $360,311.94 and approximately $24,872.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,488,265 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

