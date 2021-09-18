Belt Finance Price Hits $9.30 on Top Exchanges (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $60.32 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.30 or 0.00019373 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00072278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00120930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00173662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.41 or 0.07113544 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.05 or 0.99808851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.07 or 0.00849926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 6,484,890 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

