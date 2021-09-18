Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $209,349.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00072592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00121282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00174204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.49 or 0.07129900 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,907.86 or 0.99979328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.21 or 0.00866507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

